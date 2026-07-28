Minnesota weather: Sunny and toasty Tuesday before humidity returns

The Brief Tuesday brings sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s across Minnesota. The humidity creeps back up overnight and into Wednesday morning. Storms are possible Thursday and Friday before a calmer and pleasant weekend.



Tuesday stays hot across Minnesota, but lower humidity will make it feel more comfortable before the muggy conditions return.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Expect another toasty warm day on Tuesday with less humidity. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s across much of the state, with the Twin Cities metro topping out around 91 degrees.

Skies remain mostly sunny with a light southerly breeze at around 5 mph.

The humidity begins creeping back Tuesday night under mostly clear skies. Overnight lows fall into the upper 60s and low 70s, with dew points climbing back into the upper 60s by Wednesday morning.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

Local perspective:

Heat and humidity return Wednesday as temperatures hold in the low 90s. The higher humidity will push heat index values into the upper 90s. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible.

There's a greater chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures stay in the low 90s on Thursday before cooling into the 80s on Friday.

The first weekend of August looks pleasant, with sunshine and highs in the mid-80s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)