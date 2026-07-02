Flash flooding closes highways in southern Minnesota

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The Brief Flash flooding in southern Minnesota Thursday has led to highways being closed by state officials. Drivers in the area are being told to slow down and follow the direction of emergency responders. Interstate 90 remains closed on Thursday morning from Highway 218 in Austin to Highway 16 in Dexter. Highway 43 remains closed on Thursday morning from County Highway 28 near Mabel to Highway 24.



Flash flooding in southern Minnesota led to the closing of part of Interstate 90 (I-90) and Highway 43 as authorities are warning drivers to slow down and follow the instructions of first responders.

Mower County flash flooding

Image shared by KTTC shows flash flooding near I-90. (Supplied)

What they're saying:

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said I-90 closed on Thursday morning between Highway 218 in Austin to Highway 16 in Dexter due to flash flooding.

Both lanes are expected to reopen around 3 p.m., according to MnDOT.

The Mower County Sheriff's Office shared a statement that said, in part, "Public safety remains the top priority. Officials urge everyone to avoid driving through flooded roadways. Floodwaters can be deeper than they appear, may conceal damaged pavement or debris, and can quickly sweep vehicles off the road. Numerous roads throughout the county are experiencing rapidly changing conditions, with additional pop-up flooding occurring."

Fillmore County flash flooding

Local perspective:

Highway 43 is also closed between Highway 28 and Highway 24 because of flash flooding on Thursday morning.

MnDOT officials say the highway is expected to fully reopen by 3 p.m.

MnDOT 511 updates

What you can do:

Find the latest information on road closures from MnDOT here.