Flanagan vs. Craig: Top Democrat Senate candidates face off in 1st debate

The Brief Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and U.S. Rep. Angie Craig debated for the open U.S. Senate seat on Friday night. The debate covered topics like super PACs, Iran, immigration and fraud, but ended without a clear winner. Voters will choose between a more progressive and a more centrist candidate in the August primary.



The two leading Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate faced off in their first and possibly only debate as they compete for the seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Tina Smith.

First debate for open Senate seat draws attention

What we know:

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and U.S. Rep. Angie Craig met Friday night on Almanac at Twin Cities Public Television for a 40-minute debate. The seat is open because Smith announced she would not seek re-election.

The debate was spirited, but it did not have the fireworks some people expected. Both candidates addressed a range of issues, including super PACs, Iran, immigration and fraud, which is a topic on the minds of many Minnesotans. The discussion on fraud highlighted their contrasting views on accountability.

Both Flanagan and Craig said they felt they performed well during the debate. However, there was no clear winner by the end of the night.

What’s next for voters in the primary

Why you should care:

The outcome of the August primary will determine if the DFL is represented by a more progressive or a more centrist candidate in the November general election. The choice could shape the direction of the party and the state’s approach to key national and local issues.

Minnesotans are watching closely as the candidates make their final appeals, knowing the decision in August will set the stage for the general election.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if there will be any more debates between Flanagan and Craig before the primary. The debate did not produce a clear frontrunner, and voters will have to decide which vision aligns more with their priorities.