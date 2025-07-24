First-time Real IDs backlogged by more than 90 days

The Brief The wait time to get your REAL ID in the mail exceeds 90 days. The Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services had an influx of 100,000 first-time Real ID applications in April. It doesn’t include Real ID renewals if you already have one.



If you’re among the thousands of Minnesotans still waiting months later for their Real ID to show up in the mail, you’re not alone.

The Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services says processing times for first-time Real ID applications are exceeding 90 days.

Backlog of first-time Real IDs

What we know:

The big reason for the delay is that Minnesota DVS got a huge influx of applications right before the May 7 Real ID deadline.

These are the number of applications over the past six months.

By the numbers:

In January, it was 48,400, in February 48,398, in March 70,770, April was the largest with 101,937, May 76,000, and lastly June with 48,880.

So what does this mean for you? You’re in line with everyone else whose documentation has to be reviewed.

"Where we're finding the backlog is those first-time REAL ID applicants, because we have to vet them. It's the first time they're applying. It's the first time they'll be issued one. So we have to review those pretty carefully," said Jody-Kay Peterson, Program Director for DVS.

Applications after April 21 yet to be reviewed

What they're saying:

FOX 9 is told by the Minnesota DVS officials that they’re currently processing applications that were submitted on April 21. So if you applied for a Real ID on the April 30, your application hasn’t been reviewed yet. That also includes first-time Enhanced IDs and regular driver’s licenses.

Also, only 24 employees are issuing first-time real IDs for the entire state, and they’re only getting through 1,500 to 1,700 applications a day.

"One of the things that really didn't help us, because this date was pushed back so many times, folks were just really wondering, is it really going to happen? And so when they really saw that the date really was going to happen, I think that's when it just caused a lot of people to rush in their application," said Peterson.

What they're saying:

FOX 9 checked with Iowa, North Dakota, Wisconsin and South Dakota. The time for people to get their first-time real IDs typically doesn’t exceed 30 days.