First Hmong-American pro golfer Megan Khang returns to Minnesota

The Brief The KPMG Women's PGA Championship is officially underway at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska. This brings the biggest stars in women’s golf to Minnesota. Returning golfer Megan Khang, the first Hmong-American professional golfer, comes back to Minnesota with lots of local fanfare.



The KMPG Women’s PGA Championship returns to the Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska for the 11th year.

Also coming back to Minnesota is Megan Khang, the country’s first Hmong-American professional golfer, who has a large and loyal fan base in the Twin Cities.

Leading the field

A one of one:

Megan Khang, a Massachusetts native, turned pro in 2016 when she was just 17-years-old. That was a historic moment: Megan became the first Hmong-American professional golfer in the world.

Since turning pro, Khang has played in several major tournaments. In 2023, she finished first in the CPKC Women’s Open. Khang has also finished in the top 10 in dozens of tournaments.

Even after years of playing professionally, Khang said having that spotlight as a barrier-breaking athlete still holds significance and responsibility.

The Minnesota connection

Local perspective:

The Twin Cities metro is home to the largest concentration of Hmong-Americans in any metro area in America, so when Khang makes a tour stop in Minnesota, it ignites the fanfare among her loyal fans here.

"I'd love to see some Hmong people out here and be one of those inspirations and just someone who they can kind of relate to. I think it's tough to be an ambassador, but at the same time it's an honor so I try to look at it as a positive note and be like, you know there's a lot of good that comes from being in this spot, and I’m going to take it head on," Khang told FOX 9.

She said her focus on leveling up her game is important, but so is being an ambassador of golf.

"The Hmong community is very small," she said. "If I could maybe be an inspiration to those who are looking to try to pursue golf or just be a professional athlete in some way, I’d love to."

The inspiration

What they're saying:

Khang said she also finds inspiration in seeing other Hmong-American athletes succeed, like St. Paul’s very own Olympic gold medalist.

"Suni Lee is a decorated Olympian, and she's Hmong as well, so I thought that was really cool when I noticed that she was competing in gymnastics in the Olympics and to me that is super cool," said Khang.

But more than anyone, the inspiration she’s had her whole life: her parents.

"Without them, I wouldn’t be here, and it’s something I’ll forever be grateful for, and they’re still here in my corner," she said. "I owe them a lot and at this point, it’s time to give back to them."

To the boys and girls who look up to Khang, she said she wants them to dream big and not back down from challenges.

"Aim for the stars. I think it’s so awesome to live out your dream," said Khang.