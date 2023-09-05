Fast-spreading wildfire in northern Minnesota contained

A fast-spreading wildfire in northern Minnesota on Monday night has been contained, according to the Carlton County Sheriff's Office.

The fire was reported on Sept. 4 around 5:25 p.m. in Barnum Township near County Road 8 and County Road 11. The sheriff's office said the fire quickly grew from one acre to an estimated 40 acres, with flames reaching two to four feet high.

First responders notified property owners in the area as the fire started getting closer to houses and kept them updated. Thankfully, no structures were reported to be damaged.

As firefighters battled the fire on the ground, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources assisted by using a helicopter to drop water on the flames from above.

The sheriff’s office said the fire was "contained" before crews left for the evening, and deputies would monitor the wildfire overnight. Fire crews plan on returning to the area Tuesday morning to further manage the fire.

The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation.