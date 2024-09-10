Fiery dump truck crash off I-35W leaves driver dead
MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fiery dump truck wreck in Mounds View, Minn. left one person dead on Tuesday.
What we know
Around 12:45 p.m., the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the driver of a dump truck lost control in the area of Highway 10 and I-35W, sending the truck off the roadway.
The truck crashed into some trees and caught fire. Despite efforts from first responders and bystanders, crews were unable to free the driver, who died at the scene.
Traffic camera videos show a large plume of smoke rising from a wooded area along the on-ramp from I-35W to Highway 10.
What we don't know
At this point, investigators have not released information on the driver involved in the crash.
The cause of the crash also remains under investigation.