Fiery dump truck crash off I-35W leaves driver dead

The Brief Investigators are working to determine what led up to a fiery dump truck crash in Mounds View on Tuesday. A driver lost control of their truck and crashed into a wooded area off I-35W near Highway 10. The truck erupted into flames during the crash. The driver was unable to escape the wreck.



A fiery dump truck wreck in Mounds View, Minn. left one person dead on Tuesday.

What we know

Around 12:45 p.m., the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the driver of a dump truck lost control in the area of Highway 10 and I-35W, sending the truck off the roadway.

The truck crashed into some trees and caught fire. Despite efforts from first responders and bystanders, crews were unable to free the driver, who died at the scene.

Traffic camera videos show a large plume of smoke rising from a wooded area along the on-ramp from I-35W to Highway 10.

What we don't know

At this point, investigators have not released information on the driver involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash also remains under investigation.