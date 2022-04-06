‘Fencing Consortium’ seeks $5 million for civil unrest fencing funding

In the years that followed the civil unrest in the spring of 2020 local leaders throughout the Twin Cities have researched and reviewed how government could have better handled the aftermath that followed the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

One idea multiple that several counties have banded together to push for this legislative session is additional fencing whenever needed.

To support deescalation efforts in response to critical incidents, and in alignment with recommendations from after-action reports from recent civil unrest experiences… leaders from the Fencing Consortium are seeking $5 million in funding from the Minnesota Legislature this session, according to an announcement.

In 2021 the Fencing Consortium, consisting of Hennepin, Ramsey, Anoka, Washington, Dakota, Carver and Scott counties, began as coordinated effort to provide agencies of all sizes access to protective fencing in response to no-notice incidents and resulting civil unrest. The Fencing Consortium would use the additional money to purchase more than 10,000 feet of critically needed anti-scale fencing, along with associated vehicle gates and pedestrian doors.

"The level of interest in the Fencing Consortium from communities greatly exceeded our initial expectations," Mark Ray, director of public works for Crystal, Minnesota, said in the announcement. "This investment will improve accessibility to this deescalation and safety tool for communities across not only the metro area, but also the entire state."