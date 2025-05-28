Feeding Our Future: Woman charged after trying to fly to Dubai

The Brief A woman is facing criminal charges tied to the Feeding Our Future scandal after authorities say she was caught trying to leave the country. Hibo Daar is accused of fraudulently claiming to serve thousands of meals out of Northside Wellness and being reimbursed by the federal government. She is the 71st person to be charged in the scheme after she booked a flight the same day news broke of an FBI raid on another Feeding Our Future site.



Federal agents say a woman suspected of playing a role in the Feeding Our Future scheme was arrested at the airport when she tried to board a flight to Dubai, after fraudulently claiming to serve thousands of meals to children during the pandemic.

Hibo Daar charged in Feeding Our Future scheme

Big picture view:

A criminal complaint states Hibo Daar ran Northside Wellness as a meal site during the COVID-19 pandemic and fraudulently invoiced the government for meals that weren't served.

Some of the invoices were from Alif Halal, which was run by one of the people who pleaded guilty to wire fraud related to Feeding Our Future in 2024.

Investigators also connected Northside Wellness to Premium Fresh, an organization that past testimony revealed was used to substantiate fraudulent reimbursement claims for Feeding Our Future, the complaint states.

An October 20, 2021, email from Daar to Aimee Bock, who is seen by prosecutors as the ringleader of the scheme, included invoices from Premium Fresh and Alif Halal.

The complaint also cites records showing that Northside Wellness received about $1,780,000 in reimbursements for meals supposedly served to children while only spending about $2,000 on food.

Subpoena and arrest:

When federal agents tried to serve Northside Wellness a grand jury subpoena for documents in April 2025, her attorney did accept the records subpoena, but "neither accepted nor declined" the invitation to speak with investigators, according to the complaint.

Law enforcement then served a search warrant on New Vision Foundation in connection to the Feeding Our Future scheme on May 22, 2025. The raid, and its affiliation with Feeding Our Future, was reported by local media.

That same day, Daar booked a flight to Dubai and was set to depart MSP on May 25, 2025, and return on June 2. Investigators say people fleeing the country often book return flights to hide the fact that they do not intend to return to the United States.

Daar was arrested at the airport.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said Bock was the ringleader in the massive fraud scheme that bilked $250 million from the Federal Child Nutrition Program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the scheme, Feeding Our Future enlisted food vendors and restaurants which claimed to serve thousands of meals to children during the pandemic. But, authorities say those vendors either lied or inflated the number of meals they served and pocketed the excess funds.

Since the fraud was exposed in 2023, 70 people have been charged in the case. Thirty-seven defendants have pleaded guilty. Five were convicted at trial last year and and now Bock and Said have been convicted.

The other side:

At trial, both Bock and Said denied any wrongdoing in the fraud case.

In court, Bock argued she was lied to by vendors. Prosecutors also presented witnesses who were named on the nonprofit's board – but said they weren't aware they were board members until they were contacted by journalists or authorities. Bock claimed she had communicated with the members but admitted no formal meetings were held.

Said claimed he did indeed serve the meals he reported, claiming "it got so busy we had to have officers working, off-duty officers, every day, seven days a week."

However, in video shown at the trial, the FBI set up cameras around the restaurant. The video showed some meals being picked up during that time but nowhere near the 4,000 to 6,000 meals per day the restaurant claimed to serve.