Feeding Our Future fraud: Woman sentenced to prison time

The Brief A Minneapolis woman will serve more than four years behind bars after her conviction in the Feeding Our Future fraud. Sahra Nur's catering company claimed to serve millions of meals for children during the pandemic. Authorities said Nur collected millions in the scheme, which she used to buy things including commercial real estate.



A Minneapolis woman has been sentenced to prison time for her role in the massive $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud on Thursday.

Minneapolis woman sentenced

What we know:

A judge sentenced Sahra Nur to more than four years behind bars after she ped guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges.

Nur was among eight people charged in a 23-count indictment in September 2022.

What was she accused of?:

Authorities said Nur fraudulently claimed to have served 1.2 million meals through her catering company. Other vendors also claimed Nur's company served more than 8 million meals at their sites.

As a result of these claims. Nur's company received $16 million in reimbursement through Feeding Our Future along with $10 million from the companies they purportedly served meals to.

Prosecutors say Nur used that money for her own gain, including buying commercial real estate.

Feeding Our Future convictions

Dig deeper:

Last month, accused Feeding Our Future ringleader Aimee Bock was found guilty by a jury at trial alongside co-defendant Salim Said.

Bock was the executive director of Feeding Our Future and accused of masterminding the massive fraud scheme.

As of Thursday, 38 Feeding Our Future defendants have pleaded guilty and seven have been convicted at trial. Eighteen defendants are still set to go to trial while four remain fugitives abroad.