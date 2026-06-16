Feeding our Future fraud: Asha Jama sentenced to 6 months in prison

The Brief Asha Jama was sentenced Tuesday to six months in federal prison for her role in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. Jama was convicted of using a restaurant in Rochester to defraud more than $5 million from the child nutrition program. She was also ordered to pay $449,000 in restitution.



Another defendant in the massive Feeding our Future fraud scheme was sentenced Tuesday in Minneapolis Federal Court.

Asha Jama gets 6 months in prison

What we know:

Asha Jama was sentenced to six months in federal prison. That will be followed by six months of home confinement, and one year of supervised release. Jama is also required to pay $449,000 in restitution immediately.

She will be turning herself into the US Marshal Service on July 16.

Asha Jama fraud charges

The backstory:

Jama was convicted of using a restaurant in Rochester to defraud more than $5 million from the child nutrition program. Prosecutors were seeking a 16-month sentence.

On Monday, Najmo Ahmed was sentenced to 14 months in a similar fraud scheme involving a Minneapolis grocer.

‘I’m so sorry for what happened’

What they're saying:

Jama addressed the court after the sentencing, expressing her regret in the Feeding our Future fraud scheme.

"I’m so sorry for what happened. I wish this didn’t happen," she said.

Jama’s lawyer told the court this has been a dark cloud hanging over her for the past four years.