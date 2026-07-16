Duluth man sentenced to 21 years for murdering elderly mother in their home

The Brief Nathan Douglas Davin was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison on Thursday, July 16 for the murder of his mother in Duluth. Davin pleaded guilty to shooting his mother at their Ninth Avenue East home on Aug. 16, 2025. The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office credits Duluth Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for their work on the case.



A Duluth man will serve more than 21 years in prison after admitting to killing his mother in their home last year.

Duluth man sentenced in mother’s death

What we know:

Nathan Douglas Davin, 47, was sentenced Thursday to 261 months in prison for second-degree murder with intent but not premeditation in St. Louis County Court. Davin’s sentence falls within the guideline range set by Minnesota law.

Davin pleaded guilty on June 8, 2026, admitting that he shot and killed his elderly mother in their Ninth Avenue East residence on Aug. 16, 2025. Officers found Davin at the scene with blood on his hands, and his mother deceased in a recliner from a gunshot wound to her face. The firearm was found in Davin’s bedroom.

After initially denying responsibility, Davin later admitted to the killing while alone in an interview room at police headquarters. He began serving his anticipated sentence following his guilty plea, pending the sentencing hearing.

Officers credited for investigation

Why you should care:

"No sentence from the Court today can erase the pain of losing a valuable member of our community and a loved one, particularly at the hands of a family member," said St. Louis County Attorney Kim Maki. "This sentence ensures that Mr. Davin is held accountable and reflects the gravity of his actions."

The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office recognized the Duluth Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for their thorough investigation, which was key to resolving the case.

The backstory:

Davin was taken to the Duluth Police Department headquarters for questioning after the murder. The case drew attention for the tragic circumstances and the involvement of law enforcement agencies working together to bring it to resolution.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further details about a possible motive or additional background on the relationship between Davin and his mother.