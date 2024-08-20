Feeding Our Future: Defendant pleads not guilty, will head to trial

A Columbia Heights man allegedly involved in one of the largest COVID-19 fraud schemes that took at least $250 million from a federal child nutrition program intended to help feed children – has pleaded not guilty, and will head to trial in 2025.

What we know

In September 2022, authorities announced charges against 47 people in connection to the Feeding Our Future scheme, including founder Aimee Bock.

Abdullahe Nur Jesow, 62, of Columbia Heights, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and money laundering.

Jesow ran a site called Academy for Youth Excellence that used S&S Catering as a vendor, and is accused of allegedly stealing $6 million as part of the fraud.

Next steps

According to court documents, Jesow rejected a plea offer that was stated on the record.

Jesow has been released on bond and is required to submit to supervision by the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services Office as part of the conditions.

In total, 60 people have now been charged on several counts, including conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering, and bribery.

Trials are expected to continue throughout 2024 and 2025.