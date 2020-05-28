FBI, state law enforcement officials to make statement about George Floyd death investigation

Federal, state and county law enforcement officials plan to make a statement on the investigation into the death of George Floyd Thursday afternoon.

The statement can be streamed live on FOX9.com/live and on the FOX 9 app starting at 3 p.m.

U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald, FBI Special Agent in Charge, Rainer Drolshagen, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman are all expected to attend.

In a joint statement Thursday morning, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced they were making the Floyd investigation a “top priority.”

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo called in the FBI to investigate Floyd’s death after video surfaced showing one of the officers kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he repeatedly says, “I cannot breathe.” The officer continued to press on his neck even after Floyd loses consciousness and none of the other officers on the scene attempted to check on Floyd’s condition until the ambulance arrived. Floyd later died at the hospital.

The federal investigation will determine whether the officers violated Floyd’s civil rights during the incident.

“The Department of Justice asks for cooperation from all witnesses who believe they have relevant information and urges calm as investigators methodically continue to gather facts,” the statement read.

The four officers involved in Floyd’s death have been fired and the Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, has called on the Hennepin County Attorney to charge the arresting officer in the case.