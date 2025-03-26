FBI investigating Minnesota computer forensics expert accused of inflating resume

The Brief The FBI is now investigating allegations that a well-known computer forensics expert inflated his resume. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office revealed the federal investigation Wednesday as well as the county's expanded probe into Mark Lanterman's background. Lanterman has defended his credentials, but he will no longer be used as an expert witness in Hennepin County cases.



The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said in a press release Wednesday that the FBI is now investigating allegations that a cyber forensics expert inflated his educational and professional credentials. The county also disclosed it is reviewing ten cases that may have been impacted by Mark Lanterman.

Hennepin County unable to verify background of forensic expert used in cases

What we know:

The FOX 9 Investigators first reported last week that the Hennepin County Attorney's Office was investigating Lanterman's background after receiving a tip that he had inflated his credentials. Lanterman has consistently defended his resume, but the county said it will no longer use him as an expert in criminal cases.

In a press release Wednesday, the county reiterated it has been "unable to fully verify Mr. Lanterman's educational and employment background."

The county also announced the "FBI is now investigating the allegations against Mr. Lanterman."

The backstory:

Lanterman was considered a "go-to" expert in computer forensics for police, prosecutors and media outlets. He helped retrieve key data in criminal investigations, testified in trials and appeared in news stories across the country.

The former Hopkins police officer founded a computer forensics firm that was awarded state and federal contracts.

But his resume was recently challenged by attorneys who tried to have his testimony stricken from a case in Florida.

The attorneys in that case argued there is "overwhelming evidence" that Lanterman did not attend or graduate from the now-defunct Upsala College in New Jersey.

Lanterman has previously claimed he has an undergraduate and computer science master’s degree from Upsala but cannot retrieve his academic records.

The other side:

Lanterman defended his credentials in statements and a video released last week.

"My work and background have been scrutinized countless times in an adversarial setting…I stand by the truth in my background and my credentials," Lanterman said.

He has declined repeated interview requests from the FOX 9 Investigators. His name and biography were removed from his firm's website last weekend. Lanterman's son, who works at the firm, said he made the decision so that recent news doesn't distract from the firm's overall work. He declined to comment on the FBI's reported involvement.

Mark Lanterman has not yet responded to requests to comment.