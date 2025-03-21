Hennepin County Attorney will stop using forensic expert accused of misrepresenting resume

The Brief Mark Lanterman is Chief Technology Officer for Computer Forensic Services. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office sent a letter to attorneys involved in cases where Lanterman’s firm provided forensic expertise, warning them that Lanterman’s credentials need further scrutiny. Lanterman, who is frequently used as a digital forensic expert in court cases, defended his credentials and said he had not heard about any concerns before the letter was sent.



The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says it will no longer rely on the work or testimony of a digital forensic expert in pending cases after questions were raised about Mark Lanterman’s education and employment background.

Trial expert's background under scrutiny

What we know:

The FOX 9 Investigators obtained a copy of a letter sent to impacted attorneys on Thursday notifying them that the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has launched an investigation into Lanterman’s background.

At this point, prosecutors have not been able to "fully verify Mr. Lanterman’s educational and employment background," the letter stated.

The letter was signed by Michael Radmer, Managing Attorney in the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Radmer writes that a member of the Wisconsin Bar notified the county attorney’s office about concerns regarding "misrepresentations" Lanterman had made.

Dig deeper:

In a video statement to the FOX 9 Investigators, Lanterman said he was disappointed to learn the Hennepin County Attorney's Office issued the letter without ever contacting him about his background.

"This is the first occasion I have been informed about any concerns related to my employment history and the notice itself lacks any detail or explanation," Lanterman said in the statement.

Lanterman is the Chief Technology Officer of Computer Forensics Services. His biography on his company’s website describes him as a former "member of the U.S. Secret Service Electronic Crimes Taskforce" with over 30 years of security and forensic experience. He completed his post-grad studies in cybersecurity at Harvard University, according to the website.

He claims to have testified in over 2,000 cases and to have provided training in digital evidence, computer forensics and cybersecurity to the United States Supreme Court.

"My work and background have been scrutinized countless times in an adversarial setting…I stand by the truth in my background and my credentials," Lanterman said.

What's next:

In a statement to the FOX 9 Investigators, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office confirms the notification letters have been sent out in nine potentially impacted cases involving Lanterman under its "constitutional obligations."

Radmer said prosecutors are continuing "to examine the allegations made, the evidence revealed, and the impact on cases, both current and past."

The county will not rely on Lanterman’s work or testimony in pending cases, according to the letter obtained by the FOX 9 Investigators.

"Further disclosures are anticipated as this analysis proceeds," Radmer added.