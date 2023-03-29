Expand / Collapse search
Father stabbed to death outside Canada Starbucks in front of toddler daughter

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 3:07PM
Crime and Public Safety
Fox TV Stations
starbucks2.jpg article

POLAND - 2023/02/07: American multinational chain Starbucks Coffee store seen in Gdansk. (Photo by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

VANCOUVER, Canada - Vancouver Police said a man has been charged after fatally stabbing a father outside of a Starbucks in Canada Sunday evening.

Authorities said the victim was 37-year-old Paul Stanley Schmidt.

According to local reports, Schmidt was with his family when a stranger started vaping. Schmidt had asked the man to stop vaping near his toddler daughter.

A confrontation ensued before Schmidt was killed.

A local constable was patrolling the area and was flagged down by bystanders. First responders attempted to save Schmidt’s life but he was declared dead after being rushed to the hospital.

Authorities arrested Inderdeep Singh Gosal, 32, and charged him with second-degree murder. They do not believe he knew Schmidt.

Police said they are seeking additional witnesses.

"We believe this homicide was witnessed by dozens of bystanders, and there may be people with information who have not yet come forward," Sergeant Steve Addison said in a news release.

"We particularly want to hear from anyone who was present in the moments before the stabbing, or anyone who has cell-phone video of the incident," he continued.

"This is so horribly wrong what happened," the victim’s mother, Kathy Schmidt, told the Vancouver Sun.

"He was just trying to protect his daughter," she said. "I’m angry and I’m sad."

FOX Television Stations has reached out to Starbucks for comment. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 