Father of 10-year-old boy fatally shot in Minneapolis is charged

The father of a 10-year-old boy who was accidentally shot by his brother in April has been charged.

Brandon Lee Mayberry, 31, of Minneapolis was charged via warrant in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree manslaughter in the death of 10-year-old Amare Rashaun Mayberry-Campbell on April 15.

The charges allege Brandon Mayberry had eight guns in his apartment, including loaded guns that were not secured, when Amare was accidentally shot by his 12-year-old brother.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to an apartment building on a report of a shooting on April 15, where they found Amare suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

At the scene, police located Amare’s 12-year-old brother, who was "hysterical," charges said. The boy told police he accidentally shot his brother while they were in their father’s apartment. The child found the gun under a pillow in his dad’s bedroom and dropped the gun, which went off and hit Amare.

Police searched the apartment belonging to the dad, Brandon Mayberry, and found the gun in the living room area, as well as seven other guns in the apartment, the complaint alleges. Several of the guns, including the one believed to be involved in the shooting, were loaded. Ammunition was also discovered unsecured in the apartment.

Investigators interviewed Amare’s brother again on April 18, during which he said his dad, Brandon Mayberry, left for work, leaving Amare and him alone in the apartment. The boy, identified as Child A in the criminal complaint, said:

"Child A stated that he sat on a pillow in the bedroom and felt the gun under him. Child A reported he pulled the gun out from under the pillow, and it was partially in a holster which came off as he handled it. According to Child A, he carried the handgun into the living room at which time he kicked the dogs water dish over. Child A stated that he started to drop the gun and fumbled to regain control, at which time, he grabbed the grip but also pulled the trigger by accident. Child A stated that the gun went off and he realized that victim had been hit."

A warrant has been issued for Brandon Mayberry’s arrest. He is not currently in custody.