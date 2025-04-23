Fatal U of M hit-and-run driver sentence 'not enough,' family says

The Brief A Minneapolis man will be sentenced Monday after a hit-and-run crash that killed a U of M student. Her parents believe the driver's possible length of sentencing isn’t enough given his history. According to Minnesota sentencing guidelines, Ali Abas Samator could spend up to 93 months in prison for criminal vehicular operation based on previous convictions.



A Minneapolis man will be sentenced Monday after a hit-and-run crash that killed a University of Minnesota student.

Police say he was under the influence at the time, and the victim’s parents aren’t happy about next week’s sentencing.

Parents of U of M student speak out

What we know:

Rylie Saloum’s parents remember like it was yesterday when they got the call about their daughter getting hit.

With the driver potentially getting up to 93 months in prison, they believe it is not enough.

"He should do life is what he should. But I know that's not reality," said Scott Saloum, Rylie’s father. "We have to do life without her,"

Scott and his wife Tracy Saloum continue to pick up the pieces after losing their daughter.

"She had her whole life ahead of her," said Tracy Saloum.

Fatal hit-and-run

What happened:

The freshman U of M student was walking to her dorm last November when Ali Abas Samator struck her with his car while under the influence. Rylie was rushed to the hospital and died three days later.

"She was doing nothing wrong. She was attending a play for school, for class, and was heading home, back to her dorm," said Scott Saloum.

Ali Abas Samator's past offenses

Dig deeper:

Court documents show Samator had a revoked license and a history of DWI in the past.

"The sentencing guidelines are weak, and it just doesn't provide a deterrent for people committing crimes," said Scott Saloum.

Samator pleaded guilty in March, and according to the Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines, based on Samator’s previous convictions, he could spend up to 93 months in prison for criminal vehicular operation.

Scott and his wife Tracy say no sentence will bring their daughter back, but they’re trying to understand why he won’t spend more time behind bars.

"[He was] driving drunk again, twice the legal limit, speeding through downtown Minneapolis, running a red light, killed my daughter, threw her 111 feet and left her, and then continued driving erratically," said Scott Saloum.

Expert opinions

What they're saying:

The Director of the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission sent FOX 9 a statement that reads in part:

"Historically, some Commission members have viewed high mitigated departure rates as evidence that the Guidelines have ranked that offense too high, rather than too low."

What's next:

Sentencing for Samator is April 28, 2025, at 2:30 p.m.

Rylie’s father tells FOX 9 he will be giving a victim impact statement.