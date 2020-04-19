Farmers markets, marinas, nurseries prepare for doing business during a pandemic

article

The warmer it gets, the harder it is not to want to run head-long into the summer.

But with pandemic concerns and guidelines, your typical summer activities may look and feel different.

Look outside on any of these nice days and you’ll know Minnesotans are hungry to be outdoors. It’s like this every spring as we get ready for a Minnesota summer. But this year will come with some challenges.

"When you see fresh produce, especially in the springtime popping, it’s lively," said Lance Ram of R&R cultivation. "Kind of reassures you that everything is going to be okay."

Okay for the local farmers and vendors, like R&R Cultivation, who rely on farmers markets like the one in Northeast Minneapolis.

"We’re here to, I guess, reassure people that we’re supplying and we’re actually needing them to come down and shop and make sure we’re supporting our local customers," added Ram.

Sunday was the last winter market of the season. Because of coronavirus, the typically indoor market has been moved outside.

"It's a little chilly but we’re excited to be here sort of giving a test run to what our summer market might be like," explained Northeast Farmers Market Board Member Laura Leffler.

A test run with handwashing stations, lines for marking social distancing, and some other changes to keep people moving and separated.

"A lot of the farmers and craftspeople are hurting like a lot of small businesses are so it’s wonderful to allow our vendors to have that chance to sell their wares," said Leffler.

But the farmers market isn't the only business trying to restart amid the pandemic. Howard’s Point Marina on Lake Minnetonka is open after the governor gave the okay for boating last week and they say many launching before peak season this year.

"I think people are tired of looking at four walls so they get out in a boat and do it safely and enjoy the outdoors," marina manager Bill Olsen.

Back on land, gardening season is getting off the ground and Twin Orchards in Excelsior says people are eager to get growing.

"Our phones have been ringing quite a bit early for sure," said Twin Orchards Jerod Fehrenbach. "We don’t normally get calls this time of year. It’s still plenty early."

Early, during a season when so many are itching to find anything to keep them busy and close to home.

"I’m really optimistic that we’re one of the few things you can do and get outside on your own I think that’s a huge positive," said Fehrenbach.