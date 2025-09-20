Farm Aid 40 in Minneapolis: How to watch live

The Brief Farm Aid 40 is underway on Saturday in Minneapolis. Bob Dylan will play his first show in Minneapolis in more than a decade as part of the benefit concert. You can watch it live on YouTube and CNN.



For the first time in more than a decade, Bob Dylan will perform in Minneapolis on Saturday alongside Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and others as part of Farm Aid 40.

If you can't make it to Huntington Bank Stadium to see the show in person, you can watch it live and for free from home.

How to watch Farm Aid live

What we know:

Farm Aid will mark its 40th year with performances throughout the day.

The concert, which features a star-studded lineup, raises money to benefit independent farmers. A fundraiser on the YouTube feed for the show had already collected $80,000 before a chord had been strum.

What you can do:

The show will be broadcast live on YouTube for free starting at 11:30 a.m. CT.

The late acts, including Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, and Neil Young, will also be shown live on CNN starting at 6 p.m. CT.

SiriusXM will also carry the show on its Willie Nelson (channel 61) and Dave Matthews Band (channel 30) stations.

If you'd like to donate to the nonprofit, you can click here.

Farm Aid 40 schedule

Full lineup:

Here's a look at the full schedule for Farm Aid 40: