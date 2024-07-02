Faribault man charged with fatally shooting coworker at Lakeville Amazon center

article

A Faribault man is facing murder charges after an argument over an allegedly stolen flashlight escalated and ended with him shooting his coworker at the Amazon fulfillment center in Lakeville.

Mohamed Aden Hared, 24, of Faribault, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Ahmed Ibrahim Cariif, 22, also of Faribault.

According to charges, the Lakeville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the Amazon warehouse shortly after 4 a.m. on June 29.

Upon arrival, police learned that Hared, Cariif, and a third man had all worked together, and carpooled earlier that day.

Hared brought a gun with him that was equipped with a flashlight attachment, which was left in the car while all three went to work. However, during a break around 1 a.m., he noticed the flashlight attachment was missing from it. He then accused the other two men of stealing it, charges state.

Around 4 a.m., all three men took another break and went to the car to look for the attachment.

Hared continued to accuse the men of taking it, leading to him and Cariif getting into an altercation, during which Hared fired the gun and struck a nearby vehicle.

He then fired the gun again, striking Cariif, charges said. Cariif died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Hared’s next court appearance is July 15.