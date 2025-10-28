Fargo apartment shooting homicide: 'Reckless conduct not acceptable'

The Brief A fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Fargo is being investigated as a homicide by authorities. Police say they believe the victim and potential suspect knew each other, and could be related to an earlier shooting in the area. Fargo Police Department Chief Dave Zibolski called the death "another tragedy in our community" that will be investigated as a homicide.



A man found shot dead in a Fargo apartment complex has authorities investigating a homicide they are calling "unacceptable" within the community.

Fargo police investigating homicide

What we know:

According to an update provided by Fargo Police Department Captain Matt Christensen on Tuesday, Nadin Khoury, 28, died after he was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the stairwell of an apartment complex on the 2700 block of 41st Street South.

Authorities say that investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting, and that they believe Khoury and a potential suspect knew each other. Khoury did not live in the building where he was shot.

Christensen told media on Tuesday that investigators believe Khoury's death could be related to a non-fatal shooting that took place on the 4800 block of 38th Street South the previous Friday.

Later Tuesday, police say they arrested Levi Larteh, 26, of Fargo, at a gas station in Barnesville. He is being held in Clay County on charges of homicide.

What they're saying:

Speaking to media on Tuesday, Fargo Police Department Chief Dave Zibolski said Khoury's death was "another true tragedy in our community," while noting that he left behind a pregnant wife.

"This particular instance is but another example of very aggressive behavior that starts with words and ends in gunfire, completely reckless conduct that is not only unnecessary and inappropriate, but not acceptable in our Fargo community," Zibolski said.

What you can do:

The Fargo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact The Fargo Police Department at 701-241-5777.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.