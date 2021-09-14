Report: Utah police called to 'incident' involving Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie 2 weeks before missing report

It's been almost a month since the family of Gabrielle Petito last heard from her and now, they want her boyfriend to start talking. They say Brian Laundrie left Gabby all alone in the Grand Tetons during their cross-country adventure, but won't explain why he came back to North Port, Florida in her van.

Tuesday night, Fox News obtained a report that police in Utah were called to an "an incident involving Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito roughly two weeks before she was last seen and a month before she was officially reported missing."

Moab Chief of Police Bret Edge told Fox News Tuesday, "Our officers did respond to an incident involving Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito on 12 August 2021 however, neither Brian or Gabrielle were the reporting party …Officers conducted an investigation and determined that insufficient evidence existed to justify criminal charges."

Earlier Tuesday, the families of Petito and Laundrie released dueling statements, with the boyfriend's family saying a search is happening in Wyoming and that they hope it is successful.

Gabby’s family says the success of the searches may depend on what her boyfriend is willing to say.

While Gabrielle Petito's colorful Instagram and Youtube posts are being dissected by police, her family asked – in black and white -- how does her boyfriend "stay in the background" when he is the only person who knows where Gabrielle was last seen?

"Unless you are the parent, you just can't describe how that feeling is because you have never felt it before. I pray that no one ever feels it again," Gabby’s father, Joseph Petito said.

Joseph as well as Gabrielle’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, were reacting to a statement from Brian Laundrie's family attorney, saying a search has been organized in or near the Grand Tetons National Park and that "on behalf of the Laundrie family, it is our hope it is successful and that she is reunited with her family."

Meanwhile, North Port police towed the van, driven across the country by the couple, from a home owned by Laundrie's family in Sarasota County this weekend, shortly after Schmidt reported Petito missing.

Police say Brian was there but refused to talk. Investigators were back in the neighborhood Tuesday but didn't go into the Laundries’ house.

Screenshots from Gabby Petito's Youtube video on trip with Brian Laundrie, photo of Laundrie family home where van was located

"You had someone who was in constant communication with her family on a pretty regular basis and then all of a sudden, nothing. All of a sudden, the person she is traveling with is back here and she is not here. That person is unwilling to talk with us to this point," said Joshua Taylor, with the North Port Police Department.

The police say they know more than they are able to say, in order to protect the integrity of the investigation. However, North Port Police say they do not have evidence any crime has been committed.

Screenshot from Youtube video of Gabrielle and her boyfriend during roadtrip (Nomadic Statik/Youtube)

Gabby's family says they want answers from Brian about where he last saw her and why he apparently left her alone.

They say he had referred to her as the love of his life.

Gabby's mother, Nicole Schmidt breaks down during press conference about her missing daughter

"What we need is to bring Gabby home and find her. Please everyone if you can look at the picture, memorize her face, and just keep a lookout, and let us know if you see anything," Joseph Petito said.

Gabby's family said they implore Brian to at least say if they are looking in the right area.

Youtube video posted on the channel Nomadic Static, depicting Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie together on a road trip across the country: