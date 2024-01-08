Family's search for suspect in Minneapolis hit-and-run uncovers new video

Two months have gone by since a Minneapolis man was hit while riding a Lime scooter, and every day, his family continues to search for answers.

The family obtained video from three different businesses, a jewelry store, a taco restaurant, and an apartment complex, showing the moments leading up to the incident and the crash itself.

"He and I have been walking up and down [Lyndale] as much as we can. So, that's kind of the next step is to see if we can provide any of that closure and find whoever did this," Cara Foster told FOX 9.

Two months ago, on the evening of Nov. 5, her dad, Robert, headed home on a Lime scooter.

"He came down here for the Vikings game. It was a really nice warm night," Foster said of her dad.

Surveillance video from several different angles shows her dad riding north in a narrow bike lane down Lyndale, near 29th. Seconds later, an apartment complex near 27th captured the moment he was hit by a white SUV around 9:45 p.m.

"He flew the entire length of this parked car, and the driver just kept going," his daughter said.

Since November, Robert Foster has celebrated his 60th birthday. However, as a three-time ballroom dance champion, he's also spent many hours thinking about the night his mobility changed. He’s now forced to walk with a cane and take seizure medication.

"He, unfortunately, has been at home this whole time. So that's kind of the only thing he's been able to focus on," Cara Foster said. "Seeing him in this condition is really, really hard."

Together -- they've done the only thing they can, asking dozens of Uptown businesses for surveillance video to help piece together what happened. They believe getting the license plate will be the last piece of the puzzle. They're asking anyone with additional footage or anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

The Minneapolis Police Department sent FOX 9 the following statement: "This remains an open and active investigation. Minneapolis Police Department investigators have worked tirelessly to determine the events surrounding this crash – reviewing video from nearby businesses, residences, and even a Metro Transit bus. This case has been, and continues to be, a top priority for the Department."