Minneapolis man riding Lime scooter involved in hit-and-run

A Minneapolis man was left with a traumatic brain injury after he was hit by a car while riding an electric scooter.

Late Sunday night, 59-year-old Robert Foster was headed home on a Lime scooter after watching the Vikings game at a bar. His daughter, Cara, said he was riding near Lyndale and 27th when he was hit by a car, and the driver did not stop.

"He was super sore and was launched about 20 feet when the car hit him," she said.

At the scene, her dad declined medical attention because he thought he was OK. But when the family took him to the hospital that night, they discovered he wasn't.

"Within about 10 minutes of being [at the hospital], he started seizing," Cara Foster explained.

It's been a whirlwind few days since then, with her dad needing to be sedated and put on a ventilator.

"It's just been a lot of waiting and agonizing hours and stuff like that – just waiting by his side. So, the initial few moments were shock," she said.

Her dad, who she describes as a goofy, scary-movie-loving football fan and also a three-time ballroom dance champion, is always on the go. But without a car, electric scooters have become his main mode of transportation.

"He loves those dang scooters," she said. "He rides to work with them. He goes to the park. He just kind of gets around Minneapolis," she said.

Luckily, her dad is on the mend now, but his loved ones are hoping someone saw him riding Sunday night between 9:30 and 10 p.m., and either witnessed the crash or caught the aftermath. They’re also asking anyone with surveillance footage or Ring doorbell video to come forward.

"It could have just been a huge mistake… I like to give people the benefit of the doubt, but we're also a little angry because it's our dad," she said.

Minneapolis police confirmed to FOX 9 they are investigating but said no arrests have been made.