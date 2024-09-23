Wisconsin boy on the road to recovery after wagon rollover at apple orchard

The Brief Gabe Mier, a 5-year-old boy, was involved in a serious accident during a school field trip when the tractor pulling his wagon jackknifed, trapping him and his family under the overturned wagon. Gabe was airlifted to the hospital with head and neck injuries, including a skull fracture, but has made significant progress and was released after surgery. His parents, Angie and Will Mier, are grateful for his recovery, though Gabe will need to wear a neck brace for several weeks.



Angie Mier says she has always considered her son Gabe her miracle baby. Now, after the events of the last few days, she believes he's certainly lived up to the name.

"It's been a long few days. But watching him make progress and being able to play with toys and get around and do a lot of normal things has really helped," said Mier.

Gabe, his parents, and his grandfather were on one of two wagons being pulled by a tractor at Bushel And A Peck Orchard in LaFayette, Wisconsin last Wednesday during a school field trip.

Mier says when the tractor went down a small hill, it jackknifed, causing the front wagon they were in to roll over on top of them, trapping them underneath it.

"Total fear. I was scared, not for myself, but I was scared for Gabe," said Mier.

Mier says a handful of people were able to lift the wagon up, so Gabe and his family could crawl to safety.

But Gabe had to be airlifted to Regions Hospital with a skull fracture and other head and neck injuries, where he spent several days in pediatric intensive care.

"The first couple of days were very, very rough. No sleep. Just sitting by the side of the bed and hoping and praying," said Gabe's father, Will Mier.

Now it seems like those prayers have been answered. After successful surgery to treat Gabe's wounds, the 5-year-old was released from the hospital on Sunday night.

His parents say he'll have to wear his neck brace for at least the next couple of weeks, but doctors believe he should make a full recovery.

"I know we have a long road ahead of us, but at the end of the day, I just want him to go back to being a normal five-year-old child," said Angie.

Gabe's grandfather was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while Gabe's parents received only bumps and bruises.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Miers with the unexpected expenses caused by all this.

