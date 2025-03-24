Family physician ready to go the distance after donating organs to 2 strangers

The Brief Dr. Michael Broeker is training for the Eau Claire Marathon next month. It will be the family physician's first marathon since he donated part of his liver to someone he didn't know last August. Broeker also donated one of his kidneys to a stranger in 2022.



Sunday will be National Doctors' Day, which recognizes physicians who dedicate their lives to serving others. One doctor in Eagan has gone above and beyond to help those in need of life-saving organs.

Pounding the pavement

What we know:

Dr. Mike Broeker has finished 14 marathons.

Now he is training for his latest race after going the extra mile for two total strangers.

"I'm really excited to do it. Whatever time I end up with will be a personal best because it's my first time after doing the liver donation," said Dr. Broeker.

Life-saving gifts

The backstory:

As a family physician, Dr. Broeker likes to help people.

That's exactly what he did 3 years ago when he donated one of his kidneys to someone he didn't know.

He says after watching his own patients struggle with kidney failure, he wanted to give the gift of life to someone in need.

"My wife just posted something on Facebook about somebody needing an organ, a kidney. and I'm like, I could do that," said Dr. Broeker.

While he was in the process of donating that organ, Dr. Broeker saw a FOX 9 story about a man from Eagan, who donated a kidney and then became a living liver donor as well, and Dr. Broeker decided he wanted to do that too.

Last August, he underwent another operation to give part of his liver to someone else he didn't know as part of the Mayo Clinic's first paired liver donation chain, a liver swap between two donors and two recipients.

"It was a surprisingly easy decision to make. It always felt like the right thing to do," said Dr. Broeker.

An example for others

What they're saying:

Dr. Broeker hopes to come in under 5 hours in Eau Claire next month and maybe inspire others to follow in his footsteps and become living organ donors as well.

"I think to be able to share that with other people and know that they can make a difference for somebody, whether it's someone they know or someone they've never met. It's an amazing experience," said Dr. Broeker.

Dig deeper:

If you'd like more information about how to become a living organ donor, click here.