Family offering 30k reward for information on missing Bryce Borca

The family of missing 23-year Bryce Borca is offering a cash reward for any information leading to his whereabouts.

Borca was last seen nearly three months ago in Eagan after leaving a friend’s house around 2 a.m. in the area of Coachman Road and Yankee Doodle Road on Sunday, October 30.

"We are devastated by Bryce's disappearance and miss him every minute of every day. We hope this reward will encourage anyone with information leading directly to Bryce’s whereabouts to come forward and contact the Eagan Police Department," the family said in a statement released by the police department on Friday.

After hearing about his disappearance, hundreds of volunteers searched for Borca in Eagan. Police were able to ping his phone before it died, and search efforts were targeted along wooded areas off Highway 13 near the Minnesota River in Fort Snelling State Park.

The search stretched over 1,000 acres of land and water in Fort Snelling Park and the surrounding areas. Hundreds of volunteers, multiple state and federal agencies, professional search teams, canine teams, drones, and water sonar equipment have been used to search for the missing 23-year-old.

"Many tips and leads, including surveillance videos from the community and businesses in the area, have been received and followed up on. Despite these efforts, Bryce has yet to be found," the family said in a statement.

According to investigators, Borca was last seen wearing a patterned cardigan sweater, black pants, and a black tie with white sneakers.

Police previously said they were not concerned about foul play, but offered few details about the disappearance out of respect for his family.

"We are forever grateful to the law enforcement agencies, search volunteers, friends and family for their love and support as we continue the search for our beloved son."

Anyone with information about Borca’s whereabouts is asked to call the Eagan PD at 651-675-5706.