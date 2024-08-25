Family seeking answers after Minneapolis teen killed: 'She should still be here'

The family of a 15-year-old girl who died in a shooting over the weekend identified her as Tyra Terry, better known as Brooklyn.

Minneapolis police said the shooting happened inside a home on Logan Avenue North shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday but didn’t release additional details.

The 10th grader’s family said a relative lives in the house where the shooting happened, but they don’t know what exactly brought her to that part of town.

"She shouldn’t be gone," said Terenza West, the victim’s aunt. "I don’t know what else to say but she shouldn’t be gone."

West said police haven’t given the family much information.

"I feel like we should have answers right now. We should know exactly what happened right now," she said. "We shouldn’t be thinking about it and wondering like, ‘What happened?’ and whatever. We should know."

In a statement, Chief Brian O’Hara said, in part: "Whether this is a terrible accident highlighting the need for the proper care and storage of guns, or this is somehow connected to the growing violence among teenagers, the loss of a 15-year-old girl is an unacceptable tragedy."

"Tyra was a wonderful kid," said Shaquila Brown, Tyra’s older sister. "Tyra did not deserve to get killed with gun violence."

Police haven’t made any arrests.

The family plans to hold a vigil for Tyra on Monday night.