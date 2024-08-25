15-year-old girl fatally shot in Minneapolis

article

A 15-year-old girl has died after being shot inside a home Saturday afternoon.

What we know

According to Minneapolis police, just before 2 p.m., officers responded to a home on the 3400 block of Logan Avenue North on reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a 15-year-old girl inside the home with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound.

The girl was taken to the hospital, where she ultimately died, police said.

Authorities say two adults and two teens were at the home at the time officers arrived.

What we don't know

Police did not say what led up to the shooting, but did say they are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

No arrests have been made, police said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the girl's identity.

What they're saying

"I am deeply concerned by the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. "Whether this is a terrible accident highlighting the need for the proper care and storage of guns, or this is somehow connected to the growing violence among teenagers, the loss of a 15-year-old girl is an unacceptable tragedy. Our investigators are working diligently to determine exactly what happened. Together with our law enforcement and community partners, we will continue to do all we can to completely interrupt the number of lives that are forever impacted by guns."

Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online here.