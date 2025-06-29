Family, community march to honor 11-year-old Amir Atkins and against gun violence

The Brief Loved ones of 11-year-old Amir Atkins took to the streets and marched for justice Sunday afternoon. Police said Atkins was shot at a Minneapolis park last Monday. The medical examiner said he died from his injuries after being shot in the head.



Family, friends, and community activists gathered on Sunday to remember Amir Atkins. Dozens marched on Minneapolis streets and spoke out against gun violence.

Taken too soon

The backstory:

Minneapolis police said 11-year-old Amir Atkins was fatally shot at Folwell Park on Monday. Authorities said he was pronounced dead on the corner of Penn and Dowling Avenues North. The medical examiner said he was shot in the head.

Investigators have not said if the suspected gunman was a juvenile. They have not released any further details on how many suspects may be responsible. Minneapolis police said no arrests have been made at this time.

Family speaks out:

On Sunday, dozens gathered near the scene where Atkins tragically lost his life.

They walked from the corner of Penn and Dowling Avenues North in Minneapolis to Follwell Park where police said Atkins was shot and killed last Monday.

His family honored his memory, and wore custom shirts that read "Say his name, Amir Atkins" and with collages of precious memories.

The crowd chanted, "Guns down, love up" and "Out of your cars, into the streets. Justice for Amir."

"He touched all of our lives in certain ways, but I’m going to remember Amir because I named him, so that means a lot to me," said Kim Fate, Atkins’ grandma. "He liked playing football, he liked basketball, he really liked basketball. I want him to be remembered as that bubbly kid."

"If you know something, say something. He was 11-years-old," said Atkins’ uncle.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help Amir’s mom with funeral-related expenses.