Family of Burnsville man missing for weeks search for clues and answers

The Brief Family and volunteers continued their search Thursday in Burnsville near Cliff Fen Park. John Kapaun, 53, was last seen leaving his Burnsville home around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26. Burnsville police urge residents to check security footage and contact authorities with any information.



Loved ones are looking for any clues and answers in the search for a Burnsville man who was last seen on May 26.

Search efforts have focused on several parks throughout Burnsville since John Kapaun's disappearance. On Thursday, volunteers spent hours near Cliff Fen Park searching heavily wooded areas, marshes, and lakes.

Holding onto Hope

The backstory:

Kapaun was last seen leaving his home in Burnsville near 121st Street at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26.

His family says he has type 1 diabetes and without his medication, he may have had an episode and could have fallen into a diabetic coma.

Police describe Kapaun as 5-foot-9, about 175 pounds, with brown hair, a gray beard and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, jeans, a black belt and black shoes.

Search efforts for John Kapaun

What they're saying:

The last confirmed sighting was on May 26 walking north on County Road 11.

"Normally, he would walk to Terrace Oaks West, but if he was walking to Terrace Oaks West, he would not be walking past the Big Discount Liquor, so this is another area where he would walk," said Alyssa Kapaun, John’s daughter.

On that day he went missing, he left on foot without a phone.

"He’d daily go on a walk about one or two in the afternoon," said Jacob Kapaun, John’s son.

The search party was focused near Cliff Fen Park Thursday because of a possible lead.

"There’s parts of this park where his scent lost and the dogs were jumping up in the air especially where they are looking today in the argo," said Brittany Holm, a family friend.

Loved ones say they are grateful for the support of United Legacy helping to coordinate search efforts.

"The person out here with the argo, that’s his argo. We also had side-by-side drones and everything. And it’s all non-profit, volunteer," said Alyssa.

"We’ve been working closely with the detective with the Burnsville PD," said Holm.

The family says John is an engineer who loves music and is known to be resourceful, so they are still hopeful he will return home safely.

"There’s a good chance he could still be out there," said Alyssa.

"I hope we do find him. I hope he’s alive and well," said Jacob.

What you can do:

The family has also launched a "John Kapaun Search Party" Facebook page to share updates and coordinate volunteer efforts.

Burnsville police urge residents to check security footage and contact authorities with any information.

Learn more about United Legacy here.