Fairview to cut 900 jobs, convert Bethesda to homeless shelter

M Health Fairview announced Monday it will cut 900 jobs as it converts Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota into a shelter for people experiencing homelessness and transfer the patients in the hospital’s COVID-19 unit to the nearby St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Bethesda Hospital will be leased by Ramsey County to be used as a shelter this winter for people experiencing homelessness, pending Ramsey County Board approval. The board is expected to address the lease agreement for the hospital at its next meeting.

Earlier this year, Bethesda Hospital was converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility. Fairview says Bethesda’s COVID-19 patients will be transferred to a centralized COVID-19 unit in St. Joseph’s by the end of 2020.

Fairview says COVID-19 care at St. Joseph’s will continue through at least 2021, with Southdale Hospital in Edina serving as a backup should the state see a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Fairview’s COVID-19 capacity for ICU and non-ICU hospitalizations will remain unchanged, despite the changes.

The changes require Fairview to eliminate 900 positions—less than 3% of its total workforce. Fairview says it will help transition people whose jobs are being cut to open roles within the Fairview Health system.