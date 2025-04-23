Fairview Southdale Hospital lockdown: Warrant details assault investigation

The Brief Law enforcement locked down M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in response to a patient being assaulted during a domestic dispute. The suspect was arrested at his home after police say he used a gun to threaten the victim during the assault. The hospital lockdown was lifted shortly after 4:15 p.m.



New details about an assault that led to M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital being locked down have been revealed in a Hennepin County search warrant.

Edina police say the hospital went into lockdown for a little more than an hour on Tuesday for reports on a man with a gun inside.

M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital lockdown

Police say they responded to a report of a man with a gun on the 8th floor of the hospital just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers then found a woman who said she got into an argument with her brother over the power of attorney for their mother, who was patient at the hospital.

The woman told police she was struck in the face, head and throat about eight or 10 times by her brother, who also threw her into a chair in the corner of the hospital room.

The search warrant says the woman reported that the woman's brother then took a gun from her waist, pointed it at her and said he was "going to kill" her. He then left the room and placed the woman's gun on a hospital cart. The woman then placed her gun inside her bag.

The warrant states the woman "was not certain" if the gun pointed at her was hers or her brothers, as they had visited shooting ranges together in the past.

An officer then took the gun from the pink bag and placed it into evidence.

Police then ran the man's information and found that he had a permit to carry a gun.

Law enforcement also pinged his cell phone and determined he was driving his truck to his home in an area south of the City of Independence.

Officers then contacted the man by phone and arrested him without incident at his home.

The warrant states the man refused to answer any questions after he was read his Miranda rights. He is now facing second-degree assault charges.