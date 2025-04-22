Suspect arrested after person with gun reported at Fairview Southdale Hospital

The Brief The Edina Police Department says an adult male was arrested Tuesday after a domestic incident at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital put the facility in a lockdown. The hospital was put into lockdown after reports of a person with a gun inside the hospital. The adult male was arrested in a nearby city. The hospital was in lockdown for a little more than an hour. It has since been lifted.



The Edina Police Department says M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina went into lockdown for a little more than an hour Tuesday afternoon on reports of a person with a gun inside the hospital.

What happened

The backstory:

Edina Police Chief Todd Milburn says officers were called at about 2:55 p.m. through a 911 call to respond to M Health Fairview Southdale on a report of a person with a gun. Edina police were on scene within a minute, and officers went inside.

Investigators learned that the suspect got into a domestic dispute with a patient at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, where the suspect displayed a firearm and then assaulted the patient. Police say a firearm was found at the hospital by officers.

Officers soon learned the suspect had left the hospital. Police say no shots were fired inside the hospital.

Suspect arrested

What they're saying:

Milburn says a short time later, the suspect was located in a nearby city and was taken into custody. The suspect, an adult male, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Hospital given all clear

What we know:

The lockdown at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital was lifted shortly after 4:15 p.m. Milburn says the hospital was in lockdown for a little more than an hour. Roads near the hospital are back open, and operations at the hospital are back to normal.

The Edina Police Department was assisted at the scene by several agencies, including officers from Richfield, Bloomington, Eden Prairie, St. Louis Park, Minnetonka and Minneapolis, and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.