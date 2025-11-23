FAA program lets UND grads skip academy, fill air traffic jobs faster

The Brief UND's Air Traffic Management graduates can now enter the workforce faster due to a new FAA program. The Enhanced AT-CTI program allows graduates to skip the FAA Academy, addressing air traffic controller shortages. UND is one of the first universities to join this initiative, alongside other notable institutions.



A new FAA program is set to fast-track UND's Air Traffic Management graduates into the workforce, bypassing the traditional FAA Academy requirement.

Students can now enter the workforce faster

The Enhanced Air Traffic – Collegiate Training Initiative (AT-CTI) program, announced by the FAA on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, allows UND graduates to skip the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City.

This change aims to alleviate the bottleneck in hiring air traffic controllers, said Sen. John Hoeven, who played a significant role in advancing the program.

Hoeven emphasized the importance of UND's role, stating, "We need more qualified air traffic controllers out in the workforce, and it makes sense to leverage the expertise of the John D. Odegard School of Aviation to meet this critical need."

What we know:

UND is among the first universities to be accepted into the program, joining Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Tulsa Community College, and the University of Oklahoma. The original Air Traffic College Training Initiative already reduced training time at the FAA Academy, but the Enhanced program allows graduates to bypass it entirely.

The backstory:

UND's Aerospace program has a rich history, with over 50 years of experience in training air traffic professionals. The university's collaboration with the FAA aims to shape the future of airspace management, including integrating drones and Advanced Air Mobility platforms.

The program's impact on UND

The new FAA program positions UND for growth, with the potential to triple the number of students in the Air Traffic Management program. Craig Carlson, assistant chair of UND’s Air Traffic Management program, praised the initiative, stating it will help alleviate the current air traffic controller shortage and ensure passenger safety.

Robert Kraus, dean of Aerospace, highlighted UND's commitment to excellence in aerospace education, saying, "This ongoing commitment continues as we collaborate with the FAA to shape the future of airspace management." What we don’t know: While the program promises growth, details on how UND will accommodate an increased number of students and the timeline for hiring additional faculty remain unclear.