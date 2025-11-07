FAA flight cuts begin: MSP sees delays, cancellations

The Brief The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered a reduction in flights, starting with a 4% cut. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) is one of 40 airports affected, with some delays and cancellations. The flight cutback is expected to increase to 10% by next Friday.



Travelers at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) are feeling the impact of the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) order to reduce flights amid a government shutdown.

Flight reductions at MSP

What we know:

The FAA has initiated a 4% cut in flights, affecting airports nationwide, including MSP. This measure aims to ease the workload on air traffic controllers who haven't been paid for five weeks.

Delta, a major airline at MSP, has completed all FAA-directed cancellations for the weekend. They have expanded their fare difference waiver for travel booked through next Friday. Passengers are receiving instant notifications about delays and cancellations.

Travelers' experiences

What they're saying:

"The message starting was we are sorry, so I was a bit scared," said Manish Mongiea, whose mother-in-law is traveling back to India. Alexis Klicker, traveling to Newark, NJ, shared, "When I was on the way to the airport, my Uber was already scheduled, so I was like I’m still going to show up when I am."

Many travelers are concerned about returning home on Monday or Tuesday as the flight cutbacks are expected to increase. "I come back Monday night. Hopefully that isn’t canceled, cause I have plans at work on Tuesday," said Klicker.