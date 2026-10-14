Extra security met fans as Eden Prairie High School football team returned to its home field

The Brief Wednesday night's Eden Prairie game added police, metal detectors and ID checks after a shooting outside Homecoming injured two people. District officials said thousands of people were evacuated from the stadium after the Homecoming shooting. Officials said the added security cost about $2,500 and will stay in place for the rest of the football season.



District officials said Wednesday night's match-up with the Eastview Lightning brought new security steps to the Eden Prairie Eagles football game after a shooting outside their Homecoming game injured two people and forced thousands of others to leave the stadium.

Wednesday game gets added security

What we know:

District officials said the district added more police, barricades, metal detectors and a new bag policy for Wednesday night's game. Officials also said students who attended had to show a valid ID.

Fans said they were glad to see the Eagles back on their home turf, even with the added security in place.

"I'm absolutely thrilled," said Steve Clifton of Eden Prairie.

Clifton also pointed to the visible police presence at the stadium.

"I just saw the police chief down there. I know they have some special plans for tonight and I know we'll be safe," said Clifton.

By the numbers:

District officials said the extra security cost about $2,500. Officials also said those measures will remain in place for the rest of the football season.

Eden Prairie police say the shooting happened outside the team's homecoming game on Oct. 2 and left two people injured. They also say thousands of others were evacuated from the stadium.

Community comes together again

What they're saying:

Even with the tighter security, spectators said the game still felt like a chance for the community to unite. Fans described the night as a return to normal at the stadium.

"For what happened at the last game, I think the security measures are great. I think the sense of security and knowing there are more people around looking, eyes open, vigilant. I think it will be a great night," said Katie Becker, an Eden Prairie Eagles fan.

"I think it's unfortunate we have to take those kinds of steps to do that but I guess it's fine that they did and we're OK with it," said Jim Robinson, an Eden Prairie Eagles fan.

"It is the way our society is functioning right now and hopefully we can do better in the future. But whatever it takes. It's not going to keep me away from a ball game," said Clifton.