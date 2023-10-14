Excited Taylor Swift fans flock to theaters for 'Eras' concert film

No one is having a better year than Taylor Swift. As she wraps up a sellout tour, while giving the NFL a nice ratings bump, Swift hit the big screen this weekend.

Swift's "The Eras Tour" concert film debuted this weekend, leading to packed theaters across the metro.

Off advance ticket sales alone, the concert movie is set for one of the biggest opening weekends this year and could give "Barbie" a run for her money as the biggest domestic hit of 2023.

As show times sold out across the area, FOX 9's Willow Locke stopped by the AMC Rosedale in Roseville to chat with fans excited about the show. Hit play above to see more.