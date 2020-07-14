'Erratic driver' crashes into Bloomington, Minnesota home, triggers fire

An "erratic driver" lost conttrol of his vehicle and crashed through the garage of a home in Bloomington, Minnesota Tuesday morning, causing a fire, according to police.

The Bloomington Police Department said the crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. at a home on the 200 block of East 107th Street Circle.

Firefighters say the crash triggered a fire in the garage that spread to the home. No one was inside the home at the time.

Neighbors described to FOX 9 what they saw.

“Somehow they went down the driveway, managed to avoid the house and all the trees. It’s pretty thick trees through here,” said Bob Norman. “But, they went through the garage and out the backside of the house and got hung up on the backside.”

Authorities in Bloomington, Minnesota are working to determine what caused a car to crash into a vacant home in the area early Tuesday morning. (Bloomington Fire Department / FOX 9)

There were four people inside the car when it crashed into the home. Neither the driver, a 52-year-old Minneapolis man, nor his three passengers were seriously injured in the crash.

The driver was arrested at the scence and is being held on charges of probably cause second-degree DUI, domestic abuse no contact order violation and hit-and-run.