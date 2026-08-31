Man ejected and killed after ATV rolls into ditch in Olmsted County

The Brief An Olmsted County man is dead after his ATV rolled into a ditch in Marion Township. The 40-year-old was found ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by responders. The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.



Olmsted County deputies responded to a crash with injuries Saturday morning, where they found a man dead after being thrown from his ATV.

Fatal ATV crash in Olmsted County

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 3400 block of Chester Road Southeast at around 7:25 a.m. on Aug. 29 after reports of a crash with injuries in Marion Township.

When they arrived, they found a side-by-side ATV that had rolled into a ditch.

The driver, a 40-year-old man, had been ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

What's next:

Authorities say the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.