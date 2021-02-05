Employee taken into custody after threatening others at Minnetonka company, police say

Several law enforcement agencies responded to an incident at a company in Minnetonka, Minnesota Friday morning where an employee was reportedly threatening other employees.

The Minnetonka Police Department said it received a call around 7:35 a.m. about an employee at a company located near Excelsior Boulevard and Shady Oak Road who was inside and threatening employees.

As police arrived on scene, they found employees exiting the building. Police were able to identify the suspect and take him into custody.

No injuries have been reported. At this time, it is unclear if the suspect had a weapon.