Elk River man charged in daycare sex abuse case involving 2 girls

The Brief Sherburne County prosecutors filed charges Nov. 6 against Elk River man Bryan Michael Bernardson over allegations involving two girls at a daycare home on Nov. 3. A criminal complaint says officers learned of the report at 10:05 a.m. Nov. 4 and alleges Bernardson exposed himself, asked the girls to touch him and took one girl into a bathroom. Court records show a judge signed an order of detention Nov. 6 and Bernardson remained in custody pending further proceedings.



A Sherburne County court filing says an Elk River man was jailed after being accused of sexual conduct against two underage girls at a daycare home.

Charges against Bryan Michael Bernardson

What we know:

According to a criminal complaint, Bryan Michael Bernardson, 50, of Elk River faces four charges tied to sexual misconduct at a daycare residence on 196th Lane Northwest in Elk River.

Timeline:

The complaint states on Nov. 4 in Elk River, officers were told about a report of possible sexual abuse involving a 6-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl at their daycare center. The filing says the alleged conduct happened the day before, Nov. 3, while the girls did not have school.

The complaint states between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 3 at the daycare home, the licensed daycare provider left to vote and left her husband in charge. The complaint identifies that husband as Bernardson.

Court documents say the 6-year-old girl told investigators Bernardson offered Skittles, put them in his pocket and made the girls get them if they wanted one.

The charges say that Bernardson exposed himself to both girls and took the 6-year-old into a bathroom near the office.

The complaint lists two felony counts accusing Bernardson of trying to engage in sexual contact with girls younger than 14. It also includes one felony count alleging he tried to build a false trusting relationship with one child for future sexual conduct, and one gross misdemeanor count accusing him of exposing himself in front of a child younger than 16.

What we don't know:

The charges did not specify what the daycare's name is, just that it is on196th Lane Northwest in Elk River. It is not known if the daycare still has its license.

What's next:

Bernardson was released on a $100,000 bond with conditions Monday. His next court appearance is on Feb. 3.