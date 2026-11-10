Sisyphus Brewing announces lease extension until 2028: 'Nobody gets forever'

The Brief Sisyphus Brewing says it will stay at its location at 712 Ontario Avenue West in Minneapolis until January 2028, and either close down operations or relocate at that point. A previous post on social media by Sisyphus Brewing’s owner and brewer outlined how they had been informed that their lease would not be renewed by Dunwoody College, forcing them to either relocate or close. An update outlines that they've been granted an extension, and plan to run comedy shows at their location as long as they can.



After previously announcing a lease dispute that would force them to close curtains for good as soon as the end of 2026, the owners behind Sisyphus Brewing say they’ve been told that the show can go on — until January 2028 anyhow.

Sisyphus Brewing lease

What we know:

A previous post on social media by Sisyphus Brewing’s owner and brewer outlined how they had been informed that their lease would not be renewed by Dunwoody College — forcing them to either relocate or close.

"Despite negotiating, signing a letter of intent, and wasting hundreds of hours and tens of thousands of dollars, Dunwoody College has decided to neither expand or extend our lease," the post read at the time. "Dunwoody is effectively killing a successful small business — probably one of the few profitable breweries in the state."

Dig deeper:

However, a new post on Sisyphus’ social media says an extension has been granted that will let the laughs continue out in their location through the end of 2027.

"We're staying. Not forever, nobody gets forever, but we've got one more year right here, through January 2028. A few weeks ago I was pretty sure the boulder was rolling back down the hill for good. Turns out it just stopped halfway to watch me sweat," the post says. "So, we're doing the only reasonable thing with a year we weren't sure we'd get. More comedy. The whole point is more stage time for comics, newer ones especially, but honestly everybody, because the only way to get good at this is to do it a lot in front of strangers. There is no book. I checked."

The post goes on to say that after January 2028, they would, "Push the boulder somewhere new, and I'll tell you where the minute I know. Until then, come see a show."

What's next:

The post says Tuesdays will continue to offer open mic spots, while Thursdays would alternate to booked headliners.

The backstory:

Located at 712 Ontario Avenue West in Minneapolis since June 2014 across from the Dunwoody College of Technology campus in Minneapolis, the brewery has become a hub for both comedy and craft brews.

Last summer, "Saturday Night Live" star Michael Che did a surprise stand-up gig at its location.