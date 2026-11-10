Twin cities man dies in Meeker County crash on Highway 7 after van hits pickup

The Brief Around 3:12 p.m. on Monday, a van and pickup truck crashed on Highway 7 in Cosmos Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. A 65-year-old Minneapolis man died during the crash, and the State Patrol says the pickup driver, a 40-year-old man from Aberdeen, South Dakota, had non-life-threatening injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time, and alcohol was not believed to be a factor, according to authorities.



A Minneapolis man is dead after a crash in Meeker County on Monday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Meeker County crash

What we know:

The State Patrol says that around 3:12 p.m. on Highway 7 in Meeker County, a crash occurred near 560th Street in Cosmos Township, Meeker County, about 20 miles southwest of Litchfield and about 80 miles west of Minneapolis.

According to the State Patrol, a Ram Promaster van was traveling east on Highway 7, while a Ram pickup truck was traveling west when the vehicles hit each other.

Dig deeper:

State Patrol identified the driver who died as a 65-year-old man from Minneapolis.

The pickup driver was a 40-year-old man from Aberdeen, South Dakota, according to officials. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Hutchinson Hospital for treatment.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and alcohol was not believed to have played a role.