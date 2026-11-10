2 Northfield officers injured in drunk driving incident

The Brief Two Northfield Police Department officers were injured Monday while apprehending a drunk driving suspect. The incident began near Highway 3 and St. Olaf Avenue when a woman hit another vehicle with her car and left the scene. The woman continued driving, hitting two more cars and two homes before officers arrested her. During sobriety tests, the woman physically assaulted the officers.



Two Northfield police officers were injured during a drunk driving incident Thursday.

Northfield police officers injured

What we know:

According to Northfield police, officers responded to reports of a woman driving while impaired after a series of hit-and-runs.

Police say the incident began when the woman struck another vehicle near Highway 3 and St. Olaf Avenue and fled the scene.

The woman continued driving and struck two homes and two more vehicles. Officers were able to stop and arrest her near the intersection of 2nd Street and Plum Street.

The officers arrested her for DWI, and during the sobriety testing, the woman became "physically combative" and the two officers were injured, police said.

Police say the woman is expected to be charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault, criminal damage to property, leaving the scene of an accident and DWI.

What they're saying:

"Thankfully, the incident did not result in more serious injuries to members of our community. We are grateful that our officers were not more seriously hurt, and we wish them a speedy recovery," the Northfield Police Department said.

What we don't know:

It is not currently known when the woman will be charged.