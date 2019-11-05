Election results: School district funding ballot items

Multiple school districts across Minnesota have referendums on the ballot this election for different projects. FOX 9 is tracking the election results as they are coming in.

Eastern Carver County Schools - District 112

- Question 1: Operating levy increase to support student learning -- FAILS

This would bring an operating levy increase of about $5.6 million a year or about $550 per student.

With 100% of the precincts reporting, the measure fails with NO votes leading 50.87% to 49.13%, according to unofficial results.

- Question 2: Building bonds to address our growth and maintenance needs -- FAILS

Question 2 can only pass if Question 1 passes. A bond request for $111.7 million would go toward building a new elementary school in Chaska as well as go toward repairs across the district and building a larger bus garage.

With 100% of the precincts reporting, the measure fails with NO votes leading 47.91% to 52.09%, according to unofficial results.

- Question 3: Levy renewal to support school security and technology -- PASSES

The renewal will not increase taxes to residents and will allow for about $4.4 million per year for 10 years to go toward school security systems and technology.

With 100% of the precincts reporting, the measure passes with YES votes leading 54.50% to 45.50%, according to unofficial results.

Lakeville Area Schools - ISD 194

- Question 1: Operating levy -- PASSES

This would increase the levy of about $345 per student or about $4.27 million a year to go toward more middle school electives, full-time elementary school counselors and improved school security.

With 100% of the precincts reporting, residents voted in favor of the levy 61.14% to 38.86%, according to unofficial results.

“We are tremendously grateful to our community for their incredible support,” said Lakeville Area Schools Superintendent Michael Baumann in a press release. “This funding will help us ensure the success and safety of every student, and shows our residents value public education across this community.”

- Question 2: Bond referendum -- PASSES

This question is contingent on Question 1 passing. A bond referendum of $42.9 million would go toward adding two turf practice field at the Lakeville high schools, a pool at Century Middle School and a gym addition at McGuire Middle School.

With 100% of the precincts reporting, residents voted in favor of the bond referendum 56.40% to 43.60%, according to unofficial results.

Elk River, Otsego, Rogers, Zimmerman - ISD 728

- Question 1: Operating levy

This would increase the levy by about $750 per student or $11 million per year. This funding will go toward supporting student health, updating the curriculum and improving career and technical programs for students.

With 16.67% of the precincts reporting, votes for NO are in the lead with 100% of the votes, according to unofficial results.

- Question 2: Bond referendum

This question is contingent on Question 1 passing. This referendum seek $113 million to build a new middle school, complete maintenance repairs throughout the district and update athletic facilities at the high schools.

With 16.67% of the precincts reporting, votes for NO are in the lead with 100% of the votes, according to unofficial results.

White Bear Lake Area Schools - ISD 624

ISD 624 has the largest referendum in state history on the ballot. The bond referendum is calling for $326 million, which will go toward additions, renovations, a new elementary school, safety improvements, a unified high school and a transportation facility.

With 88% of the precincts reporting, residents are voting in favor of the referendum 56.42% to 43.58%, according to unofficial results.

Worthington Public Schools - ISD 518

According to Worthington Public Schools, all three ballot items passed.

"ISD 518 has faced challenges related to space, safety, and security as enrollment has continued to increase and enrollment projections come to fruition," read a district statement in part. "Throughout these challenges, the district has worked to provide excellence in education for all students within our district. The passage of these three referendum ballot items will afford the school board the funds needed to address the needs that are present in our district now, and some of the needs that will likely present themselves in the future."

- Question 1: New intermediate school -- PASSES

This bond referendum for $26.7 million will go toward a new intermediate school for 4th and 5th grade students to address overcrowding.

- Question 2: Increased space for 3rd graders -- PASSES

This question depends on the passage of Question 1. This will allow for $7 million to create space for 3rd grade students at the new intermediate school.

- Question 3: Refinance district's 2017A -- PASSES

This will authorize $14 million to refinance the district's 2017A, which would make the state of Minnesota have to pay for a larger share the proposed project. This will also reduce the tax increase on a non-homesteader farmland.

