Elderly woman dies in house fire in Crystal

An elderly woman died in a house fire in Crystal on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The home on the 5700 block of Quail Avenue North in Crystal was "completely engulfed" when officers and firefights arrived at approximately 12:44 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the Crystal Police Department.

First responders found the woman deceased inside the home, police said.

Early indications suggest the fire started accidentally, but the incident is still under investigation, according to police.