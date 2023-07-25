Elderly man hospitalized after hay wagon crash in Pine County

A 75-year-old man riding on a hay wagon was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition following a crash in Pine County on Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol crash report states the incident occurred at 1:47 p.m. on Highway 107 in Pokegama Township. A 72-year-old man was driving a tractor pulling a hay baler and wagon, with the 75-year-old man riding on the wagon.

As the tractor driver pulled onto the highway to try and go northbound, a car traveling southbound struck the hay wagon. The 75-year-old man was thrown from the wagon and sustained a head injury. He was airlifted in critical condition to a hospital. His current condition is unknown.

The two drivers were not injured in the crash.